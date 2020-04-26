Heavy rains bring down temperature in Chennai

People in Chennai woke up to unexpected heavy rainfall on a Sunday morning (April 26, 2020) after which the mercury level dipped in the Tamil Nadu capital city. The temperature in Chennai was recorded at 91 °F (32.8 °C) after the rainfall and the wind speed was at 14 to 16 mph.

Individuals at home were relieved with the heavy shower and people took to social media to share the picture of dark clouds and thunderstorms. #ChennaiRains began to trend on Twitter, with the unexpected summer rain in April, 2020. The rainfall continued for a few hours and the weather continue to remian cloudy in the city.

According to Chennai Rains, a city-based weather blogging site, the thunderstorms are moving towards the interior districts of the state. It took to Twitter stating, “#Thunderstorms moving further towards interior #TamilNadu giving #Rains to parts of #Kanchipuram, #tiruvannamalai. Today will be another good day of rains. The stratiform clouds to our NE could give some light #chennairains at times over #Chennai.”

Other states in India which also observed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday include Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh and isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.