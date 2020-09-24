Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Ayodhya

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, including capital Lucknow and Ayodhya, on Wednesday (September 23) night. The rainfall caused waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow and Ayodhya causing trouble to the residents of the two cities.

The images coming from Lucknow and Ayoydha showed waterlogging in many residential areas and people were finding it tough to move from one place to another.

Two persons were killed and over eight got injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Amethi. Light to moderate rains occurred at several places over eastern UP too in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday (September 23), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday had predicted very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya over the next few days.

"A low-pressure area lies over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked by tomorrow, the September 24. However, its associated cyclonic circulation likely to recurve northeastwards during the next 3-4 days," the IMD had said.

High convergence over the northeast and adjoining east India very likely due to strong moist southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels till September 26. A trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to north Maharashtra at lower & middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to persist until September 24.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on September 24; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; East Uttar Pradesh till September 25 and Bihar on September 26.