Heavy rains

Heavy rains claim 10 lives in Pune; schools and colleges shut

Six people were killed after a wall collapsed in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while four others died in other rain-related incidents. Three NDRF teams have been deployed in Pune and Baramati to carry out search and rescue operations. 

Heavy rains claim 10 lives in Pune; schools and colleges shut
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Schools and colleges will remain shut in Pune and nearby areas as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to 10 on Thursday.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils.

Six people were killed after a wall collapsed in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while four others died in other rain-related incidents. Almost 150 houses are damaged due to a sudden flow of water from upstream with full force. 

On Thursday morning, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered a body from a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road in Pune. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolence over the loss of lives due to rains and said that the government is providing all the necessary assistance. 

Three NDRF teams have been deployed in Pune and Baramati to carry out search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, the state government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge, Fadnavis said.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra. 

Live TV

Since Wednesday night, rains have wreaked havoc in Pune. The south and southwest part of the city, known as Katraj, was completely inundated. Bibawewadi received 112 mm of rainfall in just three hours. In Dattawadi, most of the houses near a canal had water gushing in suddenly. 

Heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in the area causing severe damage to property. 

(With ANI inputs)

