Heavy rains, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed in several parts of Delhi - NCR and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (March 14, 2020).

The meteorological department said that the weather will subside in about two hours. Taking to twitter IMD said, ''Very small ( about 5km*25km*8km dimension) but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter.''

Delhi saw a cloudy morning on Saturday and the minimum temperature recorded here was 14-degree celsius. The few hours rain led to traffic jams in the national capital and water-logging was seen near AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) area.

Meanwhile, rainfall accompanied with hailstorm also lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh since Friday which has also led to the deaths of at least 6 people. Thousands of acres of crops belonging to dozens of farmers have been destroyed due to hailstorm. Distraught villagers are demanding compensation from the administration.

On Saturday, Shimla, Dalhousie and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall intensifying the cold wave conditions in the state. "Popular tourist spots Shimla, Kufri, Chail and Dalhousie received overnight snowfall, while lower hill experienced rains, plummeting the minimum and maximum temperatures by several notches," Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office here, told IANS.

As per IMD, a cyclonic system lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir region which is under the influence of the Western Disturbance and it could cause heavy rains and snowfall at Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on March 14.