Gujarat Rains: Amid the heavy rainfall across the western state of Gujarat, the bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in the Tapi district was washed away on Sunday. The rains in the state battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others and triggered flood-like situations in several parts. Around 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday. Earlier, the Auranga river overflowed and a floods-like situation was also seen in low-lying areas in the Valsad district due to heavy rainfall. The NDRF teams and local administration carry out relief and rescue works in the area.

Heavy rainfall for the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat`s districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad. Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

Floods in Khedi district

A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Nadiad, in the Kheda district of Gujarat following heavy rainfall. Amid heavy rainfall, Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday said that the state has made arrangements to shift people staying in low-lying areas to safer places.

Arrangements are done to take people staying in low-lying areas to safer places. No casualties have been recorded so far. NDRF and SDRF teams are placed to rescue people, said Rajendra Trivedi.

Schools, colleges shut down in Ahemadabad

Heavy rains lashed Ahmedabad on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to keep schools and colleges closed in Ahmedabad on Monday in view of heavy rains. The average rainfall in the last three hours is 114.3 mm.

Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others. Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm

(With inputs from agencies)