Heavy rains in Hyderabad leave city with flooded streets, uprooted trees

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Hyderabad on Saturday (May 16, 2020) left the city struggling with the uprooted trees, water-logged streets and several overturned traffic booths. There are various parts in the city where it was still raining at the time of filing the copy from the past couple of hours.

The rainfall resulted in the flooded streets and power-cuts across the city.

The damage mostly occurred in areas like Vengal Rao Park, Ramgopalpet, NTR Trust Bhavan and KBR Park. These areas also witnessed traffic jams.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) DRF teams have been deployed to clear waterlogging and remove uprooted trees to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

Today @insptr_pgt removed the fallen tree branches near Vengalrao park towards NFCL junction.

As of 2:45 PM, Vengalrao Nagar (Shaikpet mandal) received the highest rainfall at 53 mm followed by Maitrivanam (Ameerpet mandal) at 44.5 mm, Yousufguda (Khairatbad) at 41.5 mm and Ganaanka Bhavan (Khairaitbad) with 37.8 mm.