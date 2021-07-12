हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Heavy rains in Maharashtra, IMD issues red, orange alert in THESE districts, know important updates

IMD has issued an orange alert in districts like Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until Thursday (July 15).

Mumbai: The meteorological department has issued alerts in several districts of Maharashtra amid heavy rains. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in districts like Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until Thursday (July 15). The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri district on Monday (July 12).

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai central received an average rainfall of 7.69 mm, westerner suburbs received 5.23 mm and eastern suburbs 2.10 mm, respectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) added in a tweet.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts, such as Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from Monday (July 12) to Thursday (15 July) 2021. 

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, Mumbai, along with Thane and Palghar will witness extremely heavy rainfall till July 12.

