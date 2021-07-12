Heavy rains in Maharashtra, IMD issues red, orange alert in THESE districts, know important updates

Mumbai: The meteorological department has issued alerts in several districts of Maharashtra amid heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in districts like Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until Thursday (July 15). The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri district on Monday (July 12).

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai central received an average rainfall of 7.69 mm, westerner suburbs received 5.23 mm and eastern suburbs 2.10 mm, respectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) added in a tweet.

MumbaiWeather forecast July 12: MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES. High tide 13:51 hrs- 4.40 mtr

Low tide:

19:50 hrs- 1.68 mtr Average rainfall in last 24hrs

CT- 7.69 mm

WS- 5.23 mm

ES- 2.10 mm https://t.co/RQrPaQDWbS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 12, 2021

The weather department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts, such as Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from Monday (July 12) to Thursday (15 July) 2021.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, Mumbai, along with Thane and Palghar will witness extremely heavy rainfall till July 12.

