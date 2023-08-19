Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts More Showers Today

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall struck multiple areas of Delhi on Saturday morning causing temperatures to decrease in the city that had been experiencing hot and humid weather. The showers provided a welcome respite from the intense heat, and they thoroughly soaked the recently renovated Central Vista Avenue, now known as Kartavya Path.

By Friday, the water level of the Yamuna River in the capital had receded below the critical mark. The river's danger level is set at 204.5 meters. Notably, on July 13, the Yamuna surged to its all-time highest level in Delhi, reaching a height of 208.66 meters.

According to the met department, The met department has predicted further light to moderate rainfall and heavy fall over isolated places along with thunderstorms over Safdurjung Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate Akshardham, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, R K Puram, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, IGNOU areas of Delhi.



#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fAbK9ts7dw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places is also likely to occur over adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR viz Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh during next 2 hours.