हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic in several parts

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Wednesday morning disrupting traffic and causing waterlogging in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains during the day. 

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic in several parts

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Wednesday morning disrupting traffic and causing waterlogging in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains during the day. 

Due to heavy rains there was a dip in temperature bringing the mercury down at 28-degree Celcius.

Waterlogging has been reported from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover, MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway), under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) and Chhata Rail (both carriageway).

In Gurugram, waterlogging has been reported from Golf Course Road near Phase 1 Rapid Metro Station. Traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut and few places of Delhi during the next 2 hours. 

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi said in a tweet: "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Hodal, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Gurugram, Manesar, Nuh, Sohana."

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of around 11 per cent while overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1.

Tags:
Delhi rainsrains in DelhiDelhi News
Next
Story

Finance company employees hijack bus full of passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Agra
  • 27,67,273Confirmed
  • 52,889Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M53S

VIDEO: Navy's top commanders meeting amid tension from China!