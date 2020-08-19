Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic in several parts

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Wednesday morning disrupting traffic and causing waterlogging in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains during the day.

Due to heavy rains there was a dip in temperature bringing the mercury down at 28-degree Celcius.

Waterlogging has been reported from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover, MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway), under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) and Chhata Rail (both carriageway).

In Gurugram, waterlogging has been reported from Golf Course Road near Phase 1 Rapid Metro Station. Traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut and few places of Delhi during the next 2 hours.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi said in a tweet: "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Hodal, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Gurugram, Manesar, Nuh, Sohana."

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of around 11 per cent while overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1.