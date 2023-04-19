Heavy Rains Lash J&K, Met Department Issues Orange alert, Avalanche Warning

Srinagar: Rain lashed plains while snowfall is being witnessed in higher areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which brings the temperature down below normal. Orange alert and Avalanche warning have been issued for today in several areas of UT.

The weather department has predicted more rains for plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till April 20, mostly during the next 48 hours. For April 18, the weather department issued an orange alert for “isolated heavy rain thunder with lightning.”

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow - situation to be watched, orange - which government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red action needed by the administrative agencies.

A meteorological department official here said that rain and thunderstorms were expected at scattered places. From April 18-19, he said, light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely with main activity for 17 night -18th.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, from April 19-21, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain.

In Kashmir Valley snowfall is being witnessed in the Gurez area of Bandipora, the Machil area of Kupwara, Pir panjal heights in South Kashmir and the Amarnath cave area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, while as it's heavily raining in plain areas including Srinagar and other parts of Valley since yesterday evening.

In Ladakh Minimarg and Zojila area of Kargil has received fresh snowfall, which has triggered several snow avalanches on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Zojila burying several vehicles during the last two days. Meanwhile, all the trapped people were immediately rescued with minor injuries to a few.

Thereafter the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed till 20th of April as precautionary measures. The Bandipora-Gurez, Machil-Kupwara and Sinthan-Kishtwar roads have been also closed due to fresh snowfall in these areas.

Following the change in the current weather system, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche alert over higher reaches in five districts for the next 24 hours.

The JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2800 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and Ganderbal districts. People living in these areas have been in the meantime advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas till further orders.