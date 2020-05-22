Heavy rains lash Kerala, several areas waterlogged in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed southern parts of Kerala causing damage to agricultural land and houses in rural areas, while more rains accompanied with lightning has been predicted for the next five days.

Following heavy rain showers, the low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram city were waterlogged. Houses in Karippur and Nedumangad areas and paddy fields in Venganoor in Kovalam were also waterlogged.

Rain with lightning is predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Gusty wind reaching upto 40kmph is also predicted.

Fisherfolk have bee warned to not venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, five shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened and people dwelling on the banks of Karamanayar river have been cautioned.