Tirumala

Heavy rains lash Tirupati, flooded roads to Lord Balaji shrine shut; watch horrifying footage

The two ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala have been indefinitely shut. 

Heavy rains lash Tirupati, flooded roads to Lord Balaji shrine shut; watch horrifying footage

Tirumala: Heavy rains continued to batter Tirupati on Thursday (November 18) leading to flooded roads and disrupted connectivity.

The two ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala have been indefinitely shut. The roads will remain closed on November 19. The stairway leading to the hill-temple also has been closed, said the authorities.

The incessant rains have caused disruption in air traffic as well. Tirupati airport director S Suresh told PTI that two passenger flights from Hyderabad and Bangaluru scheduled to land at Renigunta airport here had to return due to bad weather today.

A flight from New Delhi to Tirupati was cancelled following the inclement weather, he said.

Watch horrifying footage here:

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather. 

TirumalaTirupati rainsIMDHeavy rainsweather forecast
