close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Heavy rains

Heavy rains likely in Odisha, Kerala and coastal Karnataka, says IMD

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha next 72 hours," the weather agency said in its afternoon bulletin.

Heavy rains likely in Odisha, Kerala and coastal Karnataka, says IMD

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha for the next 72 hours due to a cyclonic circulation over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the state`s coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Live TV

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha next 72 hours," the weather agency said in its afternoon bulletin.

Under the influence of convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours, the IMD said. The weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in these states during the subsequent four days. 

Tags:
Heavy rainsOdisha rainsKerala RainsKarnataka rains
Next
Story

Amit Shah to attend Passing Out Parade ceremony in Hyderabad on August 24

Must Watch

PT7M15S

Breaking News: CBI gets 5-day custody of P Chidambaram in INX Media Case