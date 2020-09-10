Heavy rains likely over parts of south, northeast India in next 4-5 days, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall over parts of south and northeast India is likely in the next four to five days. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, the IMD said.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Southeast & East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area; over East-central & Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood. A low-pressure area is also likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal, it said. Under the influence of these systems, parts of northeast and south India are likely to receive heavy precipitation, it added.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days and over northeast India during the next four-five days.

Rainfall distribution and intensity are very likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas from September 12 onwards.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over peninsular India during the next four-five days, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Karnataka from September 10 to 13, in south interior Karnataka during September 9-12, in Kerala and Mahe during September 9-11, it said.