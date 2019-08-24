Heavy rains to lash Madhya Pradesh, Kerala on Sunday; several trains cancelled

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of India on Sunday, predicted the India Meterological Department.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh,”said the IMD in a release.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan...,isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe,” further added the weather department.

Due to heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal witnessed water-logging on multiple stretches on Saturday. Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement was also disrupted due to flooded roads. Massive waterlogging was also reported from Khajuraho, which received 100 mm rainfall.

Rainfall will continue over Uttarakhand and eastern parts of Himachal Pradesh including Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Nahan, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Almora, Nainital and Bageshwar, said Skymet Weather.

Several trains were cancelled or diverted following heavy rainfall and landslides in Kerala following heavy rainfall and landslides in Padil-Kulasekhara Section in Palghat Division (PGT) of the Southern Railway on Saturday. ERS "Duranto" Express, TEN Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) "Duranto" Express, TVC "Netravati" Express, ERS Express, Pune Express have been cancelled for next few days.

Trains which were diverted include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)- Kochuveli Express, LTT- CBE Special, JBP- CBE Special.

Rescue and relief operations continued in flood-hit Arakot village of Uttarkashi district which saw after two helicopters crashing in the last four days. As many as 1,500 packets of dry food, 50 packets of ration (10 kg of each packet), 2,000 litres of bottled water along with clothes were distributed to the affected people in the village, officials told ANI. The village is facing floods following a cloudburst and heavy rainfall on August 18.