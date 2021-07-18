हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Mumbai's Chembur, kills 11 as wall collapses

As many as 11 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur`s Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Mumbai&#039;s Chembur, kills 11 as wall collapses
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: At least 11 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide on Sunday (July 18, 2021). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials revealed that the rescue operations for the people trapped are underway. Over 16 people were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur, said Mumbai’s fire brigade team. 

In another incident, seven people died and two were injured after a house wall collapse at Vashi Naka in Mumbai's Mahul area. A fire official revealed that a retaining wall collapsed at 1 am after a tree fell on it. 

Additionally, in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed at 2.30 am after a landslide following incessant overnight rains, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he said.

Following incessant rains in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Sunday, several parts of the city reported waterlogging. The reports also revealed that the rainwater even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of Mumbai. Railway tracks in Mumbai were also waterlogged after continuous heavy rainfall. 

IMD on Saturday had issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.

