Darjeeling

Heavy rains trigger major landslide in Darjeeling, over 30 families affected
File photo

New Delhi: Incessant rainfall since Thursday (June 17) morning has triggered a major landslide at Arubotay Mazuwa Gram Panchayat under Bijanbari Block in Darjeeling. More than 30 families are said to have been affected due to the landslide.

Speaking of rains, Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, as per the MeT department. The southern parts of the city received more rainfall than the north, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge. With the state government easing COVID-19 curbs and offices partially opening up in the metropolis and elsewhere, people had a difficult time wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations. Traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares.

