Landslide

Heavy rains trigger major landslide on NH-10 connecting Gangtok with Siliguri, traffic diverted

West Bengal and Sikkim have been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Heavy rains trigger major landslide on NH-10 connecting Gangtok with Siliguri, traffic diverted

New Delhi: Heavy rains on Sunday (July 11, 2021) morning triggered a major landslide on the National Highway-10 which connects Gangtok (Sikkim) with Siliguri (West Bengal). The landslide hit the 29th mile on the NH-10 following which the road was blocked and traffic movement was affected. 

As per the latest reports, the clearing process is underway. Meanwhile, small vehicles towards Siliguri are being diverted via Peshok Road from Teesta.

Earlier last week, the Sikkim government started efforts to revive the tourism industry by allowing inter-state tourists under its 'unlock process'. Kapil Meena, Additional Secretary of the Tourism Department in the state, said that the government has decided to allow entry of only those in Sikkim who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. 

He had also said that the state government is making great efforts to make the tourists feel welcomed and comfortable. 

