Heavy rains trigger massive landslide in Sikkim causing huge loss of property

A massive landslide, triggered by incessant rains in the region for the past few days, hit the Passingdang village in Sikkim on Sunday (June 28). No loss of life has been reported yet but there are reports of huge damage to properties.

Local administration had evacuated the civilians on time before the landslide hit in this area.

The Dzongu region in the state is now inaccessible by vehicle due to landslide. Similarly, areas to the North of Mangan, the district headquarters of North Sikkim, due to landslides have been cut off too.

Heavy rains continue to lash different parts of Sikkim on Sunday.