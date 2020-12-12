Kashmir plains receive first snowfall; major highways closed due to heavy rainfall, landslides

Srinagar: Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season in plains, around 2-3 inch’s snow accumulated in Srinagar, Aharbal 10" Manzgam 8", D.H Pora , Malwan 5", Kulgam 4" Kund 8" Baramulla 5”, Kupwara 5”. While 2-3 feet fresh snow accumulated in hills areas including all hill stations of Kashmir on Saturday (December 12).

National highways and inter-district roads are being cleared. The meteorological department has already predicted wet spell since yesterday till today evening. The administration is geared up. Man and machinery are put in place to face any situation, “snow clearance is being done since 3 am, we were already ready for the wet spell as was predicted by the meteorology department, we have kept snow clearing machine already in every district, and all deputy commissioner are monitoring the situation very closely.” the official said. He added, “ adequate stock of essential commodities are well-stored inning Gas, kerosene oil.”

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel. Landslides and stone are accumulations in several areas.

Gulmarg famous ski resort Gulmarg is having more than 4 feet snow accumulated this season and tourism department had already started snow sports activities in Gulmarg to boost the winter tourism.

Srinagar- Jammu, Srinagar- Leh and Srinagar pooch (Mughal road) all three national highway are closed for traffic movements. However, inter-district roads are set to open for traffics. Snow at Airport runway and hospital are being cleared on priority bases. It’s being ensured that electricity and water supply should not get affected especially of essential services departments.

Earlier two spells of heavy snowfall had happened in hills of Kashmir.

