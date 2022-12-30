Heeraben Modi Death: Yogi Adityanath shares an emotional tweet on the death of PM Modi's mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (Heeraben Modi) died on Friday morning. PM Modi's mother died at the age of 100 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister himself informed us about the death of his mother through Twitter. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over his death. Expressing grief over the demise of the PM's mother, CM Yogi tweeted, "For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the respected mother of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed pious soul at his holy feet. Om Shanti! "

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

At the same time, the Prime Minister gave information about the mother's death through his tweet. He wrote in a tweet, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which includes the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote expressing grief, "The demise of Mrs. Heeraben ji, the respected mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is very sad. I pray to Lord Shriram ji to give the holy soul a place at his feet. Please give strength to the Prime Minister, family members, well-wishers and supporters in this hour of grief." Expressing grief, Mayawati wrote, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Mrs. Heeraben is very sad. My deepest condolences to her entire family. May nature give her and all her loved ones strength to bear this sorrow."