A helicopter involved in rescue mission in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi crashed on Wednesday. Three people who were on board the chopper died in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, the three persons on the chopper were - pilot Rajpal, co-pilot Kaptal Lal and a local resident named Ramesh Sawar.

The helicopter was carrying relief materials for people stranded in the flood-hit region.

The incident occured at Mori village near Uttarkashi.

More details are awaited.