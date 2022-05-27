हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Helmets

‘Helmets save lives': Sachin Tendulkar tweets after Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmets mandatory for pillion riders

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's tweet came after the Mumbai Traffic Police made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle.

‘Helmets save lives&#039;: Sachin Tendulkar tweets after Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmets mandatory for pillion riders

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has tweeted in support of Mumbai Traffic Police, saying “helmet saves life.” The master-blaster, said this in a tweet after Mumbai Traffic Police made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. 

The new helmet rule for pillion riders will come into effect from June 9. Mumbai Traffic Police said in a notice that “violation of the same will attract a fine of  Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months.” 

“Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

 

 

In support of the new rule, Tendulkar took to Twitter and tweeted, “Dear @ICC, @MTPHereToHelp has made helmets compulsory for striker (rider) and non-striker (pillion). Your turn now. Helmets save lives. On the field, and off it too!”

 

 

Interestingly, Mumbai Traffic Police too posted on Twitter a video where Sachin is seen asking pillion riders to wear helmets on motorcycles.

 

 

The move came after it was found that most two-wheeler riders in Mumbai city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. 

 

