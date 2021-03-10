Help people get COVID vaccine: PM Narendra Modi tells BJP MPs at parliamentary party meeting

New Delhi: Almost a year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw several lockdowns, a crucial meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party was held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting which was held in the Parliament’s complex. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Prahlad Patel were among the top BJP leaders who attended BJP parliamentary party meeting.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi directed all the MPs and party workers to help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines and help them in reaching the vaccination centres, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

BJP MPs of both houses attended the meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building. The meeting took place after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms

“The BJP MPs will sit together in one hall and get the opportunity to listen to our popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliamentary party meeting was suspended. But now, the meeting is going to be held again," a BJP leader had said earlier.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Modi has earned praise in the way he has handled the situation created by COVID-19.

