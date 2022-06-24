Not only the Sikhs apex body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has offered help to the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who wish to migrate to India following June 18 terrorists attack on Gurdwara Kart-e-Parwan in Kabul but several philanthropic organizations have also extended a helping hand towards terrorist victims who are forced to evacuate their country owing to security reasons. Besides extending other help, the SGPC has offered to provide air tickets to the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who are willing to migrate from Afghanistan, said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Amritsar based Amandeep Nursing College has offered free Diploma courses in nursing and operation theater technology to the qualifying Afghan Sikh and Hindu students upon their arrival. Director of the college Dr. Avtar Singh told Zee News that giving young Afghan Sikh and Hindu migrants a brighter future should also be one of the prime concerns. He said they would not only offer free diplomas but also provide them boarding and lodging facilities. Dr. Avtar said they had also decided to provide free medical treatment to the migrant Afghan Sikhs and Hindus upon their arrival in India.

Notably, on June 18, armed gunmen stormed into the Gurdwara Kart-e-Parwan and began indiscriminate firing leaving a Sikh devotee and a Muslim guard of the Gurdwara dead.

Founder of Dubai-based philanthropic organization PCT Humanity Joginder Singh Salaria reached Afghanistan on Thursday leading a delegation to hold talks with the Afghan Sikh and Hindu leaders besides officials of the Kabul administration. He informed Zee News that the first priority was to ensure the safety and security of minority Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

“Our delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Sikh and Hindu leaders, and officials of Kabul administration today to discuss how we can provide help to the terrorist-affected minority community of Afghanistan,” said Salaria.

After the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan the Government of India has issued 111 visas to members of Hindu and sikh community living in Afghanistan.

President of Sarbat Da Bhal Trust SPS Oberoi informed Trust would be supplying food stuff and other ration material to all the Afghan Sikh and Hindu refugees,( approximately over 100) who would be arriving India in near future for next six months through the Afghan embassy. He further said that the Trust had already provided rations to as many twenty thousand Afghan refugees through the Afghan embassy adding that presently the Trust was regularly providing rations to 400 refugees.

Pumeet Singh Chandok president India World Forum have been working as a bridge between Afghan Hindu Sikh and government of India informed that there are still about 60 Afghan hinu sikhs awating for their visas and soon they get the visa they will fly to India.

President of World Punjabi Organization Vikram Sahney has already offered to send chartered planes to bring those Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Live TV