Aero India show

Helpdesk set up to help victims of Bangalore Aero India parking lot fire

The helpdesk numbers are 9480801415 and 080-22942536 and the officials will also facilitate the survey of damaged vehicles by the insurance companies.

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has set up a helpdesk to help those who lost their vehicles and related documents in the fire that swept through the parking area of Aero India 2019 at the Yelahanka Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Bengaluru on Saturday.

While expressing its concern and sympathy towards all visitors who lost their vehicles, the Defence Ministry announced that the helpdesk which will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) will issue certificates to persons whose vehicles have been damaged for facilitating the insurance claim.

People who lost their vehicle-related documents and driving licences in the fire accident can approach the RTO, which too has opened a helpline and will be available on Sunday. The numbers are 080-29729908 and 9449864050.

A massive fire engulfed one of the parking areas outside Aero India venue near gate number 5 at around 11:55 am Saturday, the fourth day of the biennial show. The fire brigade, Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes. While no one was injured in the fire but almost 150 vehicles were gutted. More than 12 fire fighting vehicles were used during the entire operation.

An IAF helicopter was also pressed into service to help the firemen douse the blaze and help in the assessment of the damage. While the Air Show was stopped for some time due to the heavy smoke, it resumed after the fire was put out.

IAF has also ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire.

