Hema Malini: Check LSS Congress Candidate From Mathura Lok Sabha Seat

New Delhi: BJP leader and veteran actor Hema Malini is a candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura parliamentary constituency. The polls for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat were held on April 26 in Phase 2. Malini has contested the election against Congress leader Mukesh Dhangar and BJP leader Suresh Singh.

Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, Hema Malini scored 53 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 53, Instagram (64), X (64) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.