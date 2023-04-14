Hema Malini Says 'Sorry' After Receiving Vicious Trolling For Mistaking Bihu As 'Festival Of Bihar'

Hema Malini, a Bollywood star and member of the Lok Sabha, apologised on April 14 via her Twitter account for wishing Bihar a happy Bihu instead of Assam. Hema Malini tweeted her apology and stated, "By error, I have put Bihu as a holiday celebrated in Bihar. Sorry again! Bihu, an Assamese celebration, should be there instead."

By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

Hema Malini, a well-known Bollywood actor who was previously dubbed "Dream Girl," and a BJP member of the Lok Sabha, got into difficulty and received criticism for what people claimed was her lack of knowledge about national holidays. Assamese people are deeply attached to Bihu, the most significant event in their state.

In an effort to put Assamese culture on the international scene, the greatest fiasco occurred as Assam made history with a record-breaking Bihu performance. And given that Hema Malini had only recently visited Assam as a chief guest at Nalbari Raas festivities, her error was unexpected.

You might remember that she tweeted on April 13 saying "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2023

The Assamese New Year officially begins on Rongali Bihu, one of the major festivals observed in Assam. In contrast, Hema Malini misidentified it as the Bihar festival in a recent tweet. On social media, this sparked criticism and trolling from users. The seasoned Bollywood actress issued an apology for her error in a fresh tweet. While many of her fans defended her, others questioned her dedication to learning about the country's traditions and culture.

It should be mentioned that Hema Malini, who currently represents the Mathura constituency in the Lok Sabha, was a BJP nominee from 2003 to 2009. From 2011 to 2012, she served as Karnataka's representative in the Rajya Sabha. Hema Malini was not the only individual to make the gaffe, though; the Indian embassy in Japan's official Twitter account also did so. The embassy published the following message on its official Twitter account: "Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Bihar Bihu." They have, however, also made the necessary adjustments as of right now.

It is to be noted that Hema Malini's roles in movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl, Hema Malini is well known. The last time we saw her was in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirch.