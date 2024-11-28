Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 pm in the presence of several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren.

This marks the fourth term for the 49-year-old JMM leader as chief minister. Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Soren's JMM-led alliance emerged victorious, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA won 24 seats.

"I’m grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership," Soren said, adding, "This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them.

This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand," Soren added in his victory speech.

