NEW DELHI: After evading the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in past, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will on Wednesday appear before the central agency for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Soren will appear before the agency amidst swirling speculations over his potential arrest in connection with the alleged money laundering case. Should Soren be apprehended by the central probe agency, indications suggest that his wife, Kalpana Soren, may assume the reins of power in the state.

Jharkhand CM 'Not Absconding'

Quashing rumours of evading ED summons, Soren rallied party leaders and MLAs of the INDIA bloc at his residence, expressing readiness to cooperate fully with the ED. After the meeting concluded late at night at Soren's residence in Ranchi, JMM said that CM Soren is ''ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fears.'' The Chief Minister's Office in Jharkhand also released pictures of Soren's meeting with alliance party leaders today.

Kalpana Soren To Take Over As CM?

While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leadership questions the validity of the ED's actions, insiders hint at a contingency plan involving Kalpana Soren stepping into the political spotlight should her husband be detained. However, constitutional hurdles loom large, potentially impeding her ascension to the chief ministerial role.

Legal Hurdle

The prospect of Kalpana Soren assuming the mantle faces legal scrutiny due to constitutional provisions governing by-polls in the event of premature assembly dissolution. With the assembly election scheduled for November, the legal viability of her candidacy remains uncertain. Amidst these deliberations, the BJP alleges political escapism on Hemant Soren's part, further fueling the contentious debate.

Hemant Soren's Role In Massive Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate's relentless pursuit of Soren is rooted in allegations of a massive land scam exceeding Rs 600 crore. The intricate web of corruption purportedly involves illicit land transactions orchestrated by a network of individuals, including high-ranking officials. Despite Soren's assertions of innocence, the ED remains steadfast in its investigation, having already apprehended numerous individuals implicated in the scandal.

Soren's Counterclaims

Denying culpability, Soren contends that he is a victim of a malicious conspiracy orchestrated to tarnish his reputation. His steadfast defence underscores the high-stakes battle unfolding at the intersection of politics and law enforcement in Jharkhand. As the saga intensifies, the fate of the state's leadership hangs precariously, entangled in a web of legal intricacies and political intrigue.