Hemant Soren Vows To Fight In Video Message To JMM Workers Just Before His Arrest - WATCH

NEW DELHI: A video featuring former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, which was possibly recorded just minutes before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged land scam case, has come to the fore on Thursday. In the video, the former Jharkhand CM said that he will not surrender to such pressure tactics and continue to fight for the poor, tribals and the downtrodden.

"Most probably ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No evidence has been by them found yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit and the innocent..." Soren said in the video message.

#WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren before his arrest by ED yesterday said, "Most probably ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No… pic.twitter.com/8c3b19yyOL February 1, 2024

Arrest Amid Speculation: CM Hemant Soren Taken Into Custody

After days of intense speculation and a dramatic turn of events, Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a land scam case. The arrest came following over six hours of questioning by the ED, leading to Soren's resignation as Chief Minister.

Transition Of Power: Champai Soren Assumes Chief Minister Role

With Hemant Soren's arrest, loyalist Champai Soren, a seasoned politician with a history of activism, stepped into the role of Chief Minister. Known as the 'Tiger of Jharkhand,' Champai Soren brings years of political experience to his new position.

Political Backlash: Protests And Heavy Security

The arrest of Hemant Soren sparked protests by JMM workers, who gathered in large numbers chanting slogans in his support. Meanwhile, heavy police deployment and the imposition of section 144 underscored the tense atmosphere surrounding the Chief Minister's residence and the ED office.

ED Probe Into Land Scam Case

Amid allegations of political vendetta, the ED continued its probe into the alleged land scam. Hemant Soren, in a letter to the agency, decried the timing of the questioning as politically motivated, aimed at destabilizing his government.

Land Scam Allegations

The ED's investigation focuses on a purported racket involving illegal land ownership changes, allegedly orchestrated by influential figures. The probe delves into the murky world of forged documents and illicit transactions, shedding light on a complex web of corruption.