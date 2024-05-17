Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Thursday during which he is likely to chair a security review meeting Senior BJP leader and Kashmir in-charge Sunil Sharma on Thursday said that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Srinagar is apolitical as he will chair a meeting to review the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.



Talking to reporters here, Sharma said that Shah will also meet several delegations during his visit to Srinagar. “People from different communities like Gujjar, Bakerwal, Dal dwellers and others can meet him as there will be no restrictions for anyone to meet him,” he said, adding that Shah's visit is purely apolitical.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti questioned Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir, saying they cannot understand why the Home Minister was here during the model code of conduct. Since the BJP has no candidates running in this election, he isn’t here to campaign. Is he here to support their proxy parties? questioned former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his election campaign rally in Bandipora, said, “First of all, I am not able to understand what the purpose of his (HM's) visit is because the election code is in place. Being the Home Minister, he cannot make any decision with political value. There is no BJP candidate for whom he can campaign. So, has he come here to support some candidates or parties? Has he come here to appeal for votes for their proxy parties?”

Omar added, “The Home Minister is taking a security review meeting, but at the same time, they say the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fine and under control; that’s why people have done bumper voting. If that’s the case, then why take a security review meeting?” Omar questioned. “If he is taking a security meeting, it means the situation is not good, and they should stop this normalcy drama.”

Omar also spoke about Jamaat-e-Islami's decision to enter the mainstream. Abdullah stated, "I have demanded that the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami should be revoked. Jamaat-e-Islami should participate in the upcoming elections here; earlier, they used to help different people during polls, seeking votes for others. Now, if they seek votes for themselves, it's good."

Not only Omar, but Mehbooba also echoed similar sentiments. “There is a lot of confusion among the people because Amarnath Yatra is still far away. So, he is not here for that, and if he is here to help his proxies, then the 1987 election rigging will be repeated, taking away the trust of the youth of Kashmir in the ballot. Kashmiris are very emotional about these elections and have participated wholeheartedly in the electoral process,” she said.

Mehbooba also reacted to Shah’s statement on PoK. “They (BJP) are saying Muslims will take away your palace, they will take away your buffalo, and now they say they will bring Muslims from another Kashmir also. Where will they keep them? They are taunting on every issue, saying you should go to Pakistan. First, learn to respect those who are here, learn to accept them, do not call them infiltrators. When you take care of them, then we will talk further,” she said.

She took a jab at PM Modi’s statement when the PM told a reporter, “I will never divide this country on a religious basis; if I do, that will be the end of my public life.” Mehbooba reacted, saying, “He (PM) calls Muslims infiltrators. He says in his speech that Muslims will take away Mangalsutra, Muslims will take away your reservation. Mosques of Muslims are being demolished, houses of Muslims are being demolished, and the PM watches silently. Now, what he has said, if he does, it will be good news for this country.”

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up. Various parties are not only fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, but many are also gearing up for the upcoming assembly polls in the region. It seems as if the parliamentary elections are being used to lay the groundwork for the assembly elections.