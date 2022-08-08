Janak Bhanushali has become the talk of the town these days as he gears up to make a smashing entry in production. The CEO of HiFi Mad company has been in film marketing for more than 20 years. During this period, he has successfully promoted over 900 movies and around 3000 songs and has worked with top celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant, and more.

Janak Bhanushali plans to revolutionise the film industry by boosting its content and talent power. He feels if the right strategy is followed then there's a huge audience to cater. Talking about his plans Janak says that he has always chosen challenges that are tough to execute. He now looks forward to being the person who produces content that is good and something that stays with people for years.

"I chose this role to give more chances to upcoming talent than the ones who are already established. Exposure only helps the youth and the well-deserved influencers to do better. And I feel long-term good content creation is the need of the hour. I want to create something that adds value to everything and stays for a long time in the hearts of people." he says.

"After seeing so much content being created, I feel the right talent should get their due. I along with my brand, HiFi Mad, will look for people and content that would be cherished for years as a timeless piece," Janak adds.

Janak in his career so far has built a wide network of micro and macro influencers. He has given exposure to various such influencers by producing content that brings high engagement. Recently he also collaborated with SuperFan as the Director-Global Media and Entertainment Partnerships for SuperFan Studio. Under this association, he will be guiding the way forward in building and scaling partnerships in the industry.

