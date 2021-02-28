Here's how to register for COVID-19 vaccination on Co-WIN 2.0 portal

New Delhi: In the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive which begins from March 1, the government is aiming to expand the vaccination drive to the general public of the nation, which include people with co-morbidities in the 45-59 years age group and senior citizens.

The health ministry announced that the registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday (March 1).

The beneficiaries need to follow the steps below to register for COVID-19 vaccination on the Co-WIN 2.0:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself.

Step 3: By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it.

Step 4: Once you are done with the registration process, get your vaccination done on the scheduled date and time.

Step 5: After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.

The health ministry announced that with one mobile number the citizens will be able to register four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The reference ID for all the beneficiaries will differ.

The beneficiaries will be required to submit a photo ID card number. The identification document can be these: Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.

Additionally, earlier on Saturday (February 27) the Union Ministry of health and family welfare announced that the people with co-morbid conditions will need to carry a medical certificate to receive the vaccination. The release also disclosed the list of the 20 co-morbid conditions that would be prioritised for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, the ministry said.

The health ministry also re-iterated that vaccines provided at the government health facilities will be free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose.

