Here's the list of 75 districts placed under lockdown in India due to coronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus

Only essential stores like that of grocery,medicine and petrol pumps will remain open in the locked down districts and public transportation movement will remain suspended. 

In a major step to curb coronavirus outbreak in the country, the central and state government issued order to lock down all the coronavirus affected district in the country. More than 75 districts have now been put under lockdown in India to practise social distancing and avoid the spread of virus in the country.

Only essential stores like that of grocery,medicine and petrol pumps will remain open in the locked down districts and public transportation movement is completely restricted. State governments have also ordered closure of schools, colleges and offices amid the virus outbreak.

Here's the complete list of districts put under lockdown:

State District
Andhra Pradesh  
  Prakasam
Vijaywada
Vizag
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh Raipur
Delhi  
  Central
East Delhi
North Delhi
North West Delhi
North East Delhi
South Delhi
West Delhi
Gujarat  
  Kutchh
Rajkot
Gandhinagar
Surat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
Haryana  
  Faridabad
Sonepat
Panchkula
Panipat
Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh Kangra
UT of Jammu and Kashmir  
  Srinagar
Jammu
Karnataka  
  Bangalore
Chikkaballapura
Mysore
Kodagu
Kalaburgi
Kerala  
  Alappuzha
Ernakulam
IDUKI
Kannur
Kasargod
Kottayam
Mallapuram
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvanthpuram
Thrissur
UT of Ladakh  
  Kargil
Leh
MP Jabalpur
Maharashtra Ahmednagar
  Aurangabad
Mumbai
Nagpur
Mumbai Sub-Urb
Pune
Ratnagiri
Raigad
Thane
Yavatmal
Odisha Khurda
Puducherry Mahe
Punjab  
  Hoshiarpur
SAS Nagar
SBS Naagr
Rajasthan  
  Bilwara
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur
Tamil Nadu  
  Chennai
Erode
 
Kanchipurum
Telangana  
  Hyderabad
 
  Bhadradri Kothagudam
  Medchai
  Ranga reddy
  Sanga Reddy
Uttar Pradesh  
  Agra
GB Nagar
Ghaziabad
Varanasi
Lakhimpur Kheri
Lucknow
Uttarakhand Dehradun
West Bengal  
  Kolkata
North 24 Parganas

In India the coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday (March 22, 2020) and a total of 8 deaths were reported in the country. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India with 89 cases. 

