Here's the list of 75 districts placed under lockdown in India due to coronavirus COVID-19

In a major step to curb coronavirus outbreak in the country, the central and state government issued order to lock down all the coronavirus affected district in the country. More than 75 districts have now been put under lockdown in India to practise social distancing and avoid the spread of virus in the country.
Only essential stores like that of grocery,medicine and petrol pumps will remain open in the locked down districts and public transportation movement is completely restricted. State governments have also ordered closure of schools, colleges and offices amid the virus outbreak.
Here's the complete list of districts put under lockdown:
|State
|District
|Andhra Pradesh
|Prakasam
|Vijaywada
|Vizag
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur
|Delhi
|Central
|East Delhi
|North Delhi
|North West Delhi
|North East Delhi
|South Delhi
|West Delhi
|Gujarat
|Kutchh
|Rajkot
|Gandhinagar
|Surat
|Vadodara
|Ahmedabad
|Haryana
|Faridabad
|Sonepat
|Panchkula
|Panipat
|Gurugram
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|UT of Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|Jammu
|Karnataka
|Bangalore
|Chikkaballapura
|Mysore
|Kodagu
|Kalaburgi
|Kerala
|Alappuzha
|Ernakulam
|IDUKI
|Kannur
|Kasargod
|Kottayam
|Mallapuram
|Pathanamthitta
|Thiruvanthpuram
|Thrissur
|UT of Ladakh
|Kargil
|Leh
|MP
|Jabalpur
|Maharashtra
|Ahmednagar
|Aurangabad
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Mumbai Sub-Urb
|Pune
|Ratnagiri
|Raigad
|Thane
|Yavatmal
|Odisha
|Khurda
|Puducherry
|Mahe
|Punjab
|Hoshiarpur
|SAS Nagar
|SBS Naagr
|Rajasthan
|Bilwara
|Jhunjhunu
|Sikar
|Jaipur
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|Erode
|Kanchipurum
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|Bhadradri Kothagudam
|Medchai
|Ranga reddy
|Sanga Reddy
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|GB Nagar
|Ghaziabad
|Varanasi
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|Lucknow
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
|North 24 Parganas
In India the coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday (March 22, 2020) and a total of 8 deaths were reported in the country. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India with 89 cases.