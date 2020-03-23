Here's the list of 75 districts placed under lockdown in India due to coronavirus COVID-19

In a major step to curb coronavirus outbreak in the country, the central and state government issued order to lock down all the coronavirus affected district in the country. More than 75 districts have now been put under lockdown in India to practise social distancing and avoid the spread of virus in the country.

Only essential stores like that of grocery,medicine and petrol pumps will remain open in the locked down districts and public transportation movement is completely restricted. State governments have also ordered closure of schools, colleges and offices amid the virus outbreak.

Here's the complete list of districts put under lockdown:

State District Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Vijaywada Vizag Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Raipur Delhi Central East Delhi North Delhi North West Delhi North East Delhi South Delhi West Delhi Gujarat Kutchh Rajkot Gandhinagar Surat Vadodara Ahmedabad Haryana Faridabad Sonepat Panchkula Panipat Gurugram Himachal Pradesh Kangra UT of Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Jammu Karnataka Bangalore Chikkaballapura Mysore Kodagu Kalaburgi Kerala Alappuzha Ernakulam IDUKI Kannur Kasargod Kottayam Mallapuram Pathanamthitta Thiruvanthpuram Thrissur UT of Ladakh Kargil Leh MP Jabalpur Maharashtra Ahmednagar Aurangabad Mumbai Nagpur Mumbai Sub-Urb Pune Ratnagiri Raigad Thane Yavatmal Odisha Khurda Puducherry Mahe Punjab Hoshiarpur SAS Nagar SBS Naagr Rajasthan Bilwara Jhunjhunu Sikar Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai Erode

Kanchipurum Telangana Hyderabad

Bhadradri Kothagudam Medchai Ranga reddy Sanga Reddy Uttar Pradesh Agra GB Nagar Ghaziabad Varanasi Lakhimpur Kheri Lucknow Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Kolkata North 24 Parganas

In India the coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday (March 22, 2020) and a total of 8 deaths were reported in the country. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India with 89 cases.