Here's what Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said during #MaaKaSandesh to the nation on DNA

Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, on Wednesday said in a special segment on nation's favourite show, 'DNA' with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, that if her daughter fails to get justice then no other victim of heinous crimes like rape and murder will be able to get justice.

Asha Devi made an emotional appeal to the people of the country urging everyone to come together to ensure justice for Nirbhaya. "If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice. All of us should come together and make sure that Nirbhaya gets justice," said Asha Devi.

It is to be noted that Nirbhaya was gangraped and murdered in 2012 and the convicts are yet to be hanged. In the wake of this, the mother of Nirbhaya opened her heart and gave her message to the nation through DNA.

A teary-eyed Asha Devi said that she has sleepless nights, adding that she died the day she lost her daughter. Asha Devi, however, asserted that she will not end her struggle for justice and said that people will have to fight for their rights and not ask for it. She yet again pleaded the law to give justice to her daughter.

"We will have to fight for our rights not ask for it. Things have changed, but I'm still pleading before the court with folded hands for justice of my daughter," said Asha Devi.

She assured that even after the execution of these convicts she will continue to raise the issue. "I want to assure you that even after the execution of these convicts I will continue to raise the issue. This is not my fight alone but a fight about the daughters of India," said Asha Devi.

The mother also said, "When the verdict of the court came for the death punishment of the convicts, they openly challenged me in the court. If women have their rights in the country, the system should change to ensure our rights."

Responding to those who have asked her to forgive the convicts she said, "I want to ask them, Had this happened to your child, would you have forgiven them?"

"In Hyderabad, people distributed sweets not for police but for the instant justice as they lost faith in the court. Tomorrow, I will plead before the Supreme Court to ensure justice for Nirbhaya so that crime against women are discouraged. Human Right activists are merely running their business, I don't want to listen to their advice. I want to say that they are convicts and they will be hanged."

She also added, "I want to ask you the date is decided but when will she get justice? The court talks about the rights of convicts in front of me but not about my suffering."

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case. The new date issued by the Patiala Court for the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh is March 3 at 6 am.