MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Hezbollah Leader Assassination: Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Election Campaign To Express Solidarity With Lebanon

Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Hezbollah stronghold in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti suspended her election campaign on Sunday, following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce her decision. Showing solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine, Mufti's post stated: 
"Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance."

Hezbollah Leader's Death and the Israeli Airstrike

Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, was reportedly killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Hezbollah stronghold in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. The attack, which also claimed the life of Nasrallah's daughter, Zainab, and six other individuals, was part of a series of strikes by Israeli forces. 

According to reports, the airstrike was aimed at Nasrallah and other high-ranking Hezbollah operatives. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that the Hezbollah leaders were coordinating terror activities from their headquarters during the strike. An IDF post on X declared, *"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."*
Alongside Nasrallah, several prominent Hezbollah members were also killed, including Ali Karaki, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and Hossein Ahmed Ismail. The airstrikes continued into late Saturday, causing further casualties in the densely populated suburb.

 Protests in Jammu and Kashmir

In response to Nasrallah’s death, protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, with demonstrations held in regions such as Budgam and Srinagar. Large crowds gathered in support of the Hezbollah leader, carrying photographs of Nasrallah as they marched through the streets, expressing their discontent with the Israeli airstrikes.

