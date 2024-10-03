Hibox Mystery Box Scam: App Endorsed By Elvish Yadav Accused Of Cheating 30,000 People

With the rise of e-commerce, multiple online shopping options have surfaced for consumers. Some of them promised a surprise shopping experience by bringing in the concept of mystery box shopping. In the recent past, several social media influencers promoted these apps which reportedly led users to these apps.

Now, in a shocking development, the IFSO Special Cell of the Delhi Police has said that it has busted a syndicate named 'Hibox' that used to dupe consumers in the name of investment. "A syndicate duping around 30,000 people on the pretext of providing a guaranteed return in the name of investment in application 'Hibox' was busted by IFSO unit, Special Cell. Many victims were drawn in through the promotion of the app by popular social media influencers and YouTubers," said the Delhi Police.

It further said that many social media influencers endorsed the app through their personal handles. "Summon notices were sent to YouTubers/Social Media influencers Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary, Purav Jha and comedian Bharti Singh to join the investigation. Total of nine YouTubers/Social Media influencers were part of the promotion campaign," said the Delhi Police.

Hibox is an app that claims to provide a mystery box shopping experience and investment options to users.

Mystery box shopping, also known as 'blind boxes' or 'surprise packs,' offers consumers the thrill of purchasing packages with undisclosed contents, adding an element of mystery and excitement to each unboxing experience. The contents remain a complete surprise until revealed. This concept is inspired by traditional surprise gifting practices, such as lucky dips or grab bags, where the joy lies in the unexpected.