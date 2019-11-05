Hideout of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen's overground worker busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Security forces on Monday busted the hideout of an overground worker (OGW) of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen at Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The hideout of 30-year-old Asif Mustafa was busted on Monday evening. The security forces have recovered two AK 47 assault rifles, one 7.63mm Pakistan-made pistol with magazine, one Chinese hand grenade, one Chinese HHRS with battery and antenna, 52 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 12 fired cases of 7.62mm and nine letters with the stamp of Hizbul Mujahideen's district commander.

Earlier on Monday, a terrorist hideout was unearthed and destroyed at an apple orchard in Sopore. Sources said that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajad Hyder had been using the orchard, which is owned by his uncle, as a hiding place. As per reports, Hyder also used to bring and train new recruits at the orchard before asking them to unleash mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, one of his new recruits was recently nabbed by Jammu and Kashmir police. It is believed that the interrogation of the arrested terrorist helped the security forces in busting out Hyder's hideout.