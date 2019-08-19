High alert in Gujarat after Intel agencies warn of terrorists' presence in Madhya Pradesh

A high alert has been sounded in Gujarat after the Intelligence Agencies warned of the presence of terrorists in Madhya Pradesh entering via Gujarat. After receiving the confirmed inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the international borders of Gujarat were sealed.

The state police and State Reserve Police (SRP), armed with weapons, are carrying out intensive checking of vehicles at Khangela checkpost, which lies on the border of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The checking is also going on along the border areas of Jhabua district and Gujarat border.

The Gujarat DGP issued an alert after receiving inputs of the presence of Afghanistan terrorists. The Gujarat Police has released a sketch of the suspected terrorist who is said to be a resident of Kunar province of Afghanistan.

"We are carrying out checking along the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border on the orders of the DGP of Gujarat. The investigation will continue intensively so that no suspicious movement nor any suspicious person enters the area," said Hitesh Joysar, DSP Dahod.

This comes two days after the Hindon Air Force Station was put under high alert following security concerns. Three schools, that function within the premises of the Hindon airbase, were asked to remain closed in the wake of the security threat.

The Hindon Air Force Station plays a key role in ensuring the safety and security of Delhi and National Capital Region area on the whole.

Sources had told Zee News that the order for stepping up security came from the Indian Air Force headquarters. A search was also launched to look for any suspect within the force. There are two Kendriya Vidyalaya and one Air Force School within the premises of the airbase. The entry of students, as well as faculty members of the schools, was prohibited for Saturday by the authorities.

The fresh threat came even as the national capital is on high alert in the wake of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Intelligence agencies have already warned of terror threats emanating from across the border.