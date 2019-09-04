High-level team of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to visit Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: A high-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into the new reforms and best practices which the Central government can implement in the region to make it prosperous.

"The key focus areas of the visit will be sustainable livelihood giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community based bottom-up approach, eco-tourism and bamboo-based cottages," an official statement said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of DoNER, Jitendra Singh recently held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry to hold discussions over the issues and developments related to Thursday's visit.

Sources told Zee Media that other focus areas of the visit by high-level team of DoNER ministry is the exchange exposure programmes of North East and Jammu and Kashmir of farmers and artisans and promotional showrooms of products made by the local population.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the government has made its intention clear by annoucing several measures after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5.

In a related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held meeting with sarpanches (village heads) and members of civil society groups from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The meetin was held in New Delhi. The meeting was the first such interaction of Home Minister with the people of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

During the meeting, Shah said that the Centre would provide all necessary help to usher in peace and prosperity in the region. He also announced to provide Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover to each panch and sarpanch and assured them the restrictions on communications in the region will be lifted completely once things will become normal in the region.