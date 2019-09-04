close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

High-level team of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to visit Jammu and Kashmir

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the government has made its intention clear by annoucing several measures after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5.

High-level team of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to visit Jammu and Kashmir
Image Courtesy: Reuters

NEW DELHI: A high-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into the new reforms and best practices which the Central government can implement in the region to make it prosperous.

"The key focus areas of the visit will be sustainable livelihood giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community based bottom-up approach, eco-tourism and bamboo-based cottages," an official statement said on Wednesday. 

Union Minister of DoNER, Jitendra Singh recently held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry to hold discussions over the issues and developments related to Thursday's visit.

Sources told Zee Media that other focus areas of the visit by high-level team of DoNER ministry is the exchange exposure programmes of North East and Jammu and Kashmir of farmers and artisans and promotional showrooms of products made by the local population. 

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the government has made its intention clear by annoucing several measures after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5. 

In a related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held meeting with sarpanches (village heads) and members of civil society groups from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The meetin was held in New Delhi. The meeting was the first such interaction of Home Minister with the people of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

During the meeting, Shah said that the Centre would provide all necessary help to usher in peace and prosperity in the region. He also announced to provide Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover to each panch and sarpanch and assured them the restrictions on communications in the region will be lifted completely once things will become normal in the region.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIndiaarticle 370
Next
Story

India Army warns Pakistan of a repeat of 1971 War, a lesson their coming generations will never forget

Must Watch

PT1M35S

5W1H: Salman Khan dances at Ganpati Visarjan