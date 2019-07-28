High spirited lessons: Drunk Chhattisgarh teacher caught on camera

Jashpur: A video caught a school teacher, allegedly in an inebriated state, sleeping on his desk despite the classroom being full of young children. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot in Turankhar Primary school in Vikas Khand of Kansabel area in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Ajaydan Minj, a teacher in the primary school, came to teach his students in a completely drunken and state and fell asleep as soon as he walked in the class.

The local people of the district took notice of the incident and made the children line up behind the sleeping teacher and took photographs of them. The teacher was in such a deep stupor that he did not realise anything happening around him. Meanwhile, the locals also made a video of the incident and posted it on the internet.

In the video, a person wakes the drunken teacher from his sleep and confronts him. Minj can be seen denying that he came to school in a drunken state and claims that he is absolutely fine.