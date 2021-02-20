High time country gets out of election mode: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday (February 20, 2021) said that it's high time that the country should get out of the election mode. While speaking at the 6th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, Naveen Patnaik said that the elections are an essential feature of a democracy.

"Every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country. Its high time the country gets out of this election mode and allows elected governments to function," IANS quoted Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as saying.

He added, "However, the hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, Government are meant to work for people, beyond the party line. Its high time that we as a country have serious introspection on whether we are able to do the same."

Patnaik also called upon a serious deliberation on the past promises of national parties on women's reservation both in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Odisha CM expressed, "History will not forgive us if we renege on this commitment. This calls for serious deliberation and taking it forward."

This is to be noted that the Naveek Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been demanding passage of the women reservation bill in the Parliament.

"If the country has to really move forward, regions which are neglected and populations that are vulnerable have to be taken along. Committed and targeted action is needed for that. NITI Aayog has a major role to play in this. Specific sections that need focus like malnutrition, connectivity, sex ratio imbalances etc," BJP Chief said.

He also commented on the UPSC exam, NEET, and JEE and said that a critical look is needed to re-evaluate the examination pattern for these prestigious and highly sought-after exams.

"Should not we have exams that focus on equality and attracting merit as opposed to exam patterns that are heavily dependent on highly paid coaching classes. This will truly eliminate merit in the long run and deny justice to lakhs of our children who live in rural areas and don`t have physical or economic access to coaching classes," Patnaik said.

"NITI Aayog should look into this very serious issue or else in a few years`, there will be serious distortions," he added.

"History will remember us on what our response has been on critical issues affecting our people and the country, raising above political considerations," said Odisha Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)



