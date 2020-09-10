Highest single-day spike of 95735 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally past 44-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Thursday (September 10, 2020) saw a record 24-hour spike of 95,735 COVID-19 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking the country's total caseload past 44 lakh.

The total cases mounted to 44,65,863 and death toll rose to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The fatality rate has dropped to 1.68 per cent while the recovery rate was at 77.74 per cent. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website.

There are 9,19,018 active cases in the country which comprise 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. The state has reported 23,816 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,67,349. There are 2,52,734 active cases, 6,86,462 recoveries and 27,787 fatalities, as per the State Health Department.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases stands at 5,27,512 with 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries and 4,634 fatalities.

While Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,039 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected individuals in the national capital to 2,01,174 on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.