Highways closed in Jammu and Kashmir amid rains and snowfall

Kashmir: Most of the places of south Kashmir including parts of the Jammu Kashmir national highway received moderate snowfall. Since midnight light snowfall was witnessed in north Kashmir while rains lashed central Kashmir.

With the closing of the Jammu-Srinagar highway for traffic the surface link of Kashmir Valley remains cut with the rest of the country. A traffic department official said the highway was closed due to mudslides and shooting stones at many places mainly in the Ramban district.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on the Zojila axis and is closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation the traffic department official said

Many areas of Kashmir Valley mostly south Kashmir districts and upper reaches of north Kashmir received a fresh spell of moderate snowfall since midnight as was predicted by IMD the weatherman forecast overall improvement from Monday till January 29. While lower areas of north Kashmir had light snowfall and central Kashmir witnessed rains.

Srinagar received 6.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius temperature. Qazigund town near Jawahar tunnel had 13.2cms of snowfall and recorded 0.0°C temperature. Kokernag in south Kashmir also had 14.5 cm of snowfall.

Famous tourist destination Pahalgam received 7.0 cms of snowfall and recorded minus 1.2 temperature while Gulmarg received about 5.8 cms of fresh snowfall and recorded minus 6.0 temperature.

In Ladakh UT Leh recorded minus 9.0 degrees Celcius and Kargil recorded minus 8.2 degrees Celcius while Drass town of Kargil recorded minus 10.8 degrees Celcius temperatures. There was light snow and rains also witnessed.

The weatherman has forecast improvement in the weather from January 24 till January 29. He said a gradual decrease in precipitation is expected from Sunday (January 23) evening and overall improvement from January 24 onwards till January 29.



Live TV