The Gujarat Education Department removed the principal of a private school from her role as an exam administrator on Thursday following an uproar from parents. Ilaben Suratiya is accused of deliberately forcing two Muslim girl students to take off their hijabs during the Class X board examination. The incident sparked outrage among parents at Lions School in Ankleshwar town, Bharuch district. Girls were attempting their mathematics paper administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Parents described how their daughters, one of whom cried for hours afterward, were coerced by school personnel to take off their hijabs prior to the exam. District Education Officer Swati Raol told PTI, “I have seen the CCTV footage and the parents also gave their application to me in this regard. I have ordered an inquiry into the incident and also started the process to change the exam centre administrator because I found merit in the complaint.”

"As per the rules, the faces of all the students must be clear in the video recording. That's why we had asked the girls to remove their (head) scarves before the exam” Suratiya told agency adding that he was trying to avoid disturbance. However, Raol contested this action of the principal saying "there are no specific instructions or guidelines from the board about the attire to be worn during exams"

CCTV footage reviewed by parents revealed that female supervisors at the school requested two Muslim students to remove their hijabs, claiming it was necessary for clear facial identification as per exam protocols.

Following discussions with parents, the GSHSEB clarified that there are no specific dress code rules for examinees, emphasising that students can wear any "decent" attire during exams. Exam Director M K Raval stated that students can appear for exams in any decent attire and that female supervisors can verify a student's identity by matching their face with the photo on the receipt.