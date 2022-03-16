हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hijab controversy

"Hijab is our dignity" graffiti surfaces in Karnataka's Hospet, civic officials remove it later

Four separate cases were registered in three police stations in the district in connection with the incident.

&quot;Hijab is our dignity&quot; graffiti surfaces in Karnataka&#039;s Hospet, civic officials remove it later
PTI Photo

A day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions from some Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms, graffiti surfaced in a few government education institutions and public walls in Hospet, the district headquarters of Vijayanagara district, saying "Hijab is our Dignity." The graffiti was, however, removed by civic officials later.

Four separate cases were registered in three police stations in the district in connection with the incident.

According to the information received, "Hijab is our Dignity" was written on the walls of Vijayanagara College, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel School, district stadium and Guru Undergraduate College.

Based on a complaint by Vijayanagara College Principal Shankar Anand Singh, Chittawadgi police registered a case.

Sensing that the issue could trigger tension in the town, the municipal staff was called in and they erased the graffiti. Police suspect that spray paint was used for writing the slogan.

Investigation has been launched to find out the people behind the incident.

The Karnataka HC on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hijab controversyKarnatakaHospetKarnataka High CourtVijayanagara
Next
Story

Accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann