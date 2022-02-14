Hijab not a controversy in Bihar, religious sentiments are respected: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: In an attempt to downplay the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka, the echoes of which are now heard across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (February 14) said wearing or not wearing a hijab is no reason to create a furore in his state as all religious statements are respected there.

“If someone puts something on the head in a classroom, there is no need to comment on it,” Kumar told reporters at his public outreach programme 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri'.

“This is not an issue in Bihar, we should not focus on such things... It's useless," he added.

In Bihar schools, children wear almost the same type of dress. If someone puts something on the head, there is no need to comment on it. We do not interfere in such matters. We respect religious sentiments of each other," the chief minister said adding that everyone is equal in the state government’s eyes.

Kumar’s statement comes amid reports of acrimony between his party JDU and its ally alliance BJP, which is in power in Karnataka.

The hijab controversy broke out in Karnataka governed by the BJP, with which Kumar's Janata Dal (United) shares power in Bihar.

It started in Udupi with six women coming to the college wearing headscarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on campus in certain places.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from February 9 for high schools and pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

Petitions have been filed on the issue in the Karnataka High Court which, in an interim order, requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijabs and any religious flag within the classroom.

(With agency inputs)

