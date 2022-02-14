Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen today; Section 144 imposed in Udupi

Hubballi: Amid the ongoing row over wearing ‘hijab’, the Karnataka government has decided to reopen all schools in the state up to class 10 after reviewing the situation..

However, the state government is yet to take a decision regarding the reopening of PUC's, colleges, and universities. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Sunday warned trouble makers of legal action in view of his decision to reopen schools up to class 10 from Monday.

"Our officers are observing messages that are put out on social media. They are also collecting information on their own. My first duty now is to see that schools and colleges are opened as early as possible and to create a cordial atmosphere for peaceful learning. The students must focus on examinations scheduled in March. Other things would be taken care of by investigative agencies," he said.

Bommai said that high schools are reopening from Monday in the state and District Commissioners and school managements have been told to conduct peace meetings and classes will be held peacefully.

A decision will be taken on the reopening of colleges soon after ensuring all preparations are being made. "Colleges will function like before in a cordial atmosphere. Reopening schools and colleges is our first priority. I have sought a report from the Education Minister. Based on that, a decision would be taken," he stated.

Section 144 imposed in Udupi

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19. The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19. The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka high court that has asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

The plea filed by a student has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three-judge bench. The appeal contended that the high court has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim students by not allowing them to wear the hijab.

The high court has posted the matter for Monday and also said educational institutions can resume classes for students.

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice JM Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained.

