Hijab row: Student files plea in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order

New Delhi: The February 10 interim order of Karnataka High Court to restrain students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with the court has been challenged in the Supreme Court, reported ANI. The petitioner, a student, said the interim order has put the choice of conscience of individuals, particularly that of Muslim women students, into question. The career and fate of Muslim women are in limbo, their fundamental right curtailed, the petitioner claimed, as reported by LiveLaw. The plea has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three-judge bench.

On Thursday (February 10), a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing pleas on the hijab row, directed the state government to reopen schools in the state while insisting that no student should insist on wearing any religious dress till the matter is disposed of.

In its interim order, the Karnataka High Court said, "Students should not wear any cloth, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved." The High Court said that "peace & tranquillity must be restored" and adjourned the matter for hearing on Monday.

The interim order was given by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin. "We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. We will hear the matter every day," the Chief Justice stated.

As the bench began hearing the matter, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state. "Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces," he said. Amid tensions and even violence over the matter, the state government had on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the state from Wednesday.

